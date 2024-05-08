The Delhi Police detained at least half a dozen Aam Aadmi Party workers after they shouted slogans in support of arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an Indian Premier League cricket match in the national capital on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

On Tuesday, members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, wore T-shirts bearing the slogan “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se [reply to the arrest with a vote]” in protest against Kejriwal’s arrest at a match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals.

The workers chanted slogans during the match, PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

“Our staff are deployed at various points in the stadium,” the police officer said. “We have detained some persons for creating public nuisance in one of the stands. They are being bound down accordingly and will be released after legal formalities.”

“We encourage all spectators to enjoy the game and not indulge in such activity in the stadium,” the police officer added.

ये है दिल्ली की कानून व्यवस्था का हाल 👇



🔷जाफराबाद में दिन दहाड़े हत्या

🔷RK Puram में SSB जवान की हत्या

🔷तिलक नगर में कई राउंड फायरिंग

🔷रोहिणी में शव को नहर में फेंका



मगर BJP के LG और उनकी दिल्ली पुलिस को जनता की रक्षा नहीं सिर्फ विरोधियों पर एक्शन लेना है… https://t.co/4HwgrieWKJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 7, 2024

Subsequently, the Aam Aadmi Party released a statement saying that members of its student wing had worn T-shirts protesting Kejriwal’s arrest during the cricket match. “The students raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the party shared a video of the protest on social media.