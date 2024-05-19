A man from Jharkhand was killed and two others were injured in Imphal on Saturday after unidentified gunmen fired at them, The Hindu reported.

The attack took place in an area near the Nambul river bank located under the jurisdiction of the Lamphel police station in Imphal West, reported India Today NE.

The man who died has been identified as 42-year-old Shree Ram Hansda, a resident of Jharkhand’s Godda district. Those who were injured – 22-year-old Bittu Murmu and 50-year-old Mitalal Soran – also hail from Jharkhand.

The three men were working as labourers with a private firm named Keystone Infra. The police said that a case has been filed and investigations are on to identify the accused persons.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Kuki and the Meitei communities since May 2023. The violence has left at least 224 persons dead and displaced 60,000 people from their homes since the beginning of the clashes.