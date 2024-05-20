Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Monday in 49 seats across six states and two Union territories.

Polling is underway in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five each in Bihar and Odisha, three in Jharkhand and one seat each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Out of the total of 543 Lok Sabha seats, voting has been completed in 379 constituencies in the first four phases of the election.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People of Bihar's Muzaffarpur line up out a polling booth to cast their votes.



The voting will be held today for 49 constituencies spread across six states and two Union Territories.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Wvljcnkodv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2024

Candidates in the fray

In Jammu and Kashmir, voting is taking place in the Baramulla constituency, which covers 18 Assembly segments. National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is contesting the seat against Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference leader Sajad Lone and 21 other candidates.

Abdullah’s party is part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from the Rae Bareli seat, which has been a stronghold of his mother Sonia Gandhi. In Amethi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Union minister Smriti Irani is up against the Congress’s Kishori Lal. Irani had won from Amethi in 2019 defeating Rahul Gandhi. However, Rahul Gandhi had won the Lok Sabha polls from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat against Ravidas Mehrotra from the Samajwadi Party, which is part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

BJP has fielded Karan Bhushan Singh, son of sitting MP and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexual harassment, from Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

In Bihar, Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting from the Saran Lok Sabha seat.