Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday urged Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to India and cooperate with the investigation into sexual abuse allegations against him, reported The Indian Express.

“I request him to come back and cooperate with the investigation,” said Kumaraswamy. “I wanted my father [former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda] to make an appeal, but I am doing it on his behalf. He [Gowda] has dedicated his entire political career to your growth. Out of respect for party workers and Deve Gowda, I urge him through the media to return within 24 hours or 48 hours.”

Prajwal Revanna is believed to be in Germany, where he flew on the intervening night of April 27 and April 28 using his diplomatic passport. He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30.

Kumaraswamy, Prajwal Revanna’s uncle, has sought to distance himself and HD Deve Gowda from the sexual abuse allegations. On May 4, a Bengaluru court temporarily restrained 89 media outlets from publishing false news linking the two Janata Dal (Secular) leaders with the case.

On April 28, Prajwal Revanna and his father, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman, who worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

Four days later, HD Revanna was booked in another case for allegedly abducting a woman who claims to have been raped by Prajwal Revanna.