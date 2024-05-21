One man was killed and three others were injured on Tuesday after violence broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters following polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar’s Saran district, PTI reported.

Saran was among the five Lok Sabha seats in the state where voting took place on Monday. Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting the Saran Lok Sabha seat against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The violence took place in the Bada Telma area near Bhikhari Thakur Chowk after an altercation broke out between two groups over alleged irregularities during polling in the region, PTI reported quoting an unidentified police officer.

According to the news agency, supporters of the BJP and the Rashtriya Janata Dal clashed and shots were also fired.

The person killed in the incident was identified as Chandan Yadav, the police officer said.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mangla told PTI. “Later, two of them were sent to Patna for better treatment,” he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is also underway, the police official told the news agency. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, he added.

The internet has also been shut down for two days in the district to maintain law and order, Mangla said, according to India Today.

Acharya told reporters on Tuesday that she had escaped a violent attack on Monday when she had gone to visit one of the polling booths, reported PTI.

“I asked one of the BJP workers there if he has cast his vote what is he doing inside the polling booth,” Acharya said. “Soon after that these BJP goons started verbally abusing me and also brought batons and bamboo sticks to attack me. Today morning they have killed one of my party workers.”

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader demanded justice for her party workers who faced violence.