A Pune court on Tuesday sent three men to police custody till May 24 in connection with a car crash by a minor that killed two persons on Sunday, reported The Times of India.

The police have arrested the owner of Cosie hotel Naman Bhutada, its bar counter manager Sachin Katkar and the club manager of Blak Marriott Club Sachin Sangle, for serving alcohol to the teenager who allegedly crashed the car.

On Tuesday, the police also arrested the father of the minor. However, he is yet to be presented in court for custody, reported Bar and Bench.

On Sunday, a Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to the minor on the condition that he writes an essay on the crash and works with the traffic police for 15 days. Reports about the crash and the bail conditions sparked criticism on social media on Monday.

The police booked the boy’s father, a prominent real estate developer, under the Motor Vehicles Act for letting his son drive a car and under the Juvenile Justice Act for wilful neglect of a minor. The minor was allegedly driving a Porsche car with no number plate under the influence of alcohol.

The 17-year-old has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Juvenile Justice Board was lenient in granting bail to the 17-year-old boy, reported ANI.

“The incident that happened in Pune where two youths died is disturbing,” Fadnavis said on Tuesday. “I took a meeting with the police officials and took stock of what has happened till now and what action will be taken.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that there has been a huge public outrage in Pune regarding the court order. “When the minor was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, the board took a very lenient view on this,” he said. “Despite two people being dead, the accused minor was asked to do social service for 15 days.”