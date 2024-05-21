The Pune Police on Tuesday arrested the father of a 17-year-old who killed two people by allegedly driving his car over their motorcycle in Pune on May 19, the Hindustan Times reported.

A city court granted bail to the minor on the condition that he writes an essay on the crash and works with the traffic police for 15 days. Reports about the crash and the bail conditions sparked criticism on social media on Monday.

The police booked the boy’s father, a prominent real estate developer, under the Motor Vehicles Act for letting his son drive a car and under the Juvenile Justice Act for wilful neglect of a minor. The minor was allegedly driving a Porsche car with no number plate under the influence of alcohol.

Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar said on Tuesday that the father was trying to evade arrest after the case was filed against him. He has, however, been taken into custody from Sambhajinagar and is being brought to Pune, Kumar said, according to the Hindustan Times.

The police also arrested Pralhad Bhutada and Sandip Sangale, the owners of a bar and pub in Pune’s Mundhwa area where the minor allegedly drank liquor.

The accused minor was allegedly driving a Porsche car with no number plate. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The 17-year-old had recently passed his Class 12 exams and had gone out for a party with his friends.

On Monday, the Pune Police chief told The Indian Express that the police want to try the accused as an adult given the nature of the crime. He denied that the police were under pressure to be lenient in the case.

“In fact, we had urged the [lower] court to try him as an adult, but the court rejected our application,” Kumar said. “Now, we are contemplating moving the Bombay High Court against the lower court order.”