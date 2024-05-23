The Juvenile Justice Board in Pune on Wednesday cancelled the bail of a 17-year-old boy who crashed his car that killed two persons on Sunday, and remanded him to an observation home till June 5, reported The Times of India.

On Sunday, the board had granted bail to the boy, directing him to write an essay on the crash and to work with the traffic police for 15 days. The bail conditions had sparked public outrage and had prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to remark that the board had taken a lenient view of the case.

The accused, reportedly from the family of a prominent city realtor, was allegedly driving a Porsche car with no number plate under the influence of alcohol. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Pune Police have demanded that the minor be tried as an adult.

On Wednesday, the father of the boy was sent to two-day police custody till May 24, reported The Times of India. The police booked the father, a prominent real estate developer, under the Motor Vehicles Act for letting his son drive a car and under the Juvenile Justice Act for wilful neglect of a minor.

The Pune Police have also booked the owner of restaurant Cosie, Naman Pralhad Bhutada and its manager, Sachin Katkar, two managers of restaurant Blak, Sandip Sangale and Jayesh Bonkar for serving alcohol to the teenager.