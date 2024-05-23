Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday issued a warning to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India and face legal actions in connection with the sexual abuse allegations against him.

Revanna is believed to be in Germany, where he flew on the night of April 27 using his diplomatic passport. He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30.

On April 28, Revanna and his father, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

On Thursday, Gowda wrote on social media: “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”

The former prime minister also stated that Prajwal Revanna’s alleged actions have inflicted “shock and pain” on him, his entire family, colleagues, friends and party workers.

“I have already said that he should be given the harshest punishment under the law if found guilty,” said Gowda. “My son and former Karnataka Chief Minister, Shri. HD Kumaraswamy has advocated this line since the day the scandal broke.”

Gowda also said that if Revanna does not heed this warning, “he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members”. “The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation,” he said.

On May 20, Kumaraswamy, the Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka president and Revanna’s uncle, also urged him to return to India and cooperate with the investigation.

“I request him to come back and cooperate with the investigation,” said Kumaraswamy. “I wanted my father [former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda] to make an appeal, but I am doing it on his behalf. He [Gowda] has dedicated his entire political career to your growth. Out of respect for party workers and Deve Gowda, I urge him through the media to return within 24 hours or 48 hours.”

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “prompt and necessary” action to cancel Revanna’s diplomatic passport in view of the investigation against him.

An unidentified official confirmed to The Hindu on Thursday that the Ministry of External Affairs had received the same request from the Karnataka government previously and that the matter is under process.

