A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm Remal and reach the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh by May 26, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the early morning of May 21,” the meteorological department said in a press release. “Under its influence a low-pressure area formed over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the early morning of May 22.”

The system moved northeastwards and lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning.

It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by Friday morning, the weather department said. “Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning,” it said.

This is the first cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season.

In view of the cyclone, light to moderate rainfall is expected in most of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places in the coastal districts of the state and the adjoining districts of northern Odisha on May 26 and May 27.

Mizoram, Tripura and southern Manipur would also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places.

As the sea conditions are likely to be rough due to the cyclone, the meteorological department has advised fishermen not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till May 27.