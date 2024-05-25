Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday asked if the state government’s request to cancel Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport was not communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs by the Prime Minister’s Office, reported PTI.

The question came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said his ministry received a request to seize Revanna’s passport only on May 21, reported ANI.

On April 28, Revanna and his father, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the constituency on April 26.

So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna is believed to be in Germany, where he flew on the night of April 27 using his diplomatic passport. He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30.

On Friday, Jaishankar said that after his ministry “immediately acted” upon receiving on May 21 the Karnataka government’s request to cancel Revanna’s passport. “We have to follow a certain procedure and the procedure is initiated.”

A day later, Parameshwara said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written a letter to the Centre in April seeking the cancellation of Revanna’s diplomatic passport.

“What happened to the letter in the Prime Minister's Office?” asked the Karnataka home minister. “Did it not get the value it deserved or did the PMO [Prime Minister’s Office] not inform the External Affairs Ministry?”

The Congress leader said this shows “how the Centre is functioning”.

Parameshwara noted that once the diplomatic passport is cancelled, Revanna will have to return to India as he will lose the immunity to stay abroad.

A Blue Corner Notice seeking information on the whereabouts of Revanna has been issued by the International Criminal Police Organization, or the Interpol, reported PTI. The notice was issued after the Special Investigation Team inquiring the matter made a request to the Interpol through the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives has also issued an arrest warrant against the legislator.

On Thursday, Janata Dal (Secular) president and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda issued a warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India and face legal actions in connection with the sexual abuse allegations against him.

