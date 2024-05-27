Severe Cyclonic Storm Remal made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Khepupara late on Sunday and crossed the coast, the India Meteorological Department said.

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northeastwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning, the weather department added. After that it would move northeastwards and gradually weaken further.

The cyclone made landfall with wind speed ranging from 110 kms per hour to 120 kms per hour, gusting up to 135 kms per hour.

It uprooted several trees and utility poles. Tidal waves also crashed into a seawall in the coastal resort town of Digha in West Bengal. Several low-lying areas in Kolkata were inundated due to heavy rainfall, PTI reported.

No casualties have been reported so far in West Bengal.

Ahead of the cyclone, the West Bengal government had evacuated nearly 1.1 lakh residents from coastal regions, including the Sagar Island and the Sundarbans, to cyclone shelters, the Hindustan Times reported.

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 14 teams to vulnerable areas across nine districts in West Bengal, with additional teams on standby.

The Kolkata airport has suspended flight operations for 21 hours starting from 12 pm on Sunday, disrupting operations for 394 flights, PTI reported. Over 40 trains have been cancelled and five trains were rescheduled in the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway in Kolkata, The Indian Express reported.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued a warning of high waves measuring 3.5 metres to 7.2 metres on Monday night along the coastline between Digha and Bakkhali in West Bengal, reported The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed the preparedness for Cyclone Remal on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to stay safe.