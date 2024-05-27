Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days, Live Law reported on Monday.

Kejriwal was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court. The court has directed him to surrender on June 2, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha election ends.

In his latest plea, the Delhi chief minister said he needs to undergo diagnostic tests, including a positron emission tomography-computed tomography, or PET-CT scan.

Kejriwal has claimed he lost seven kilogrammes of weight after his arrest and that his ketone levels are high, reported Deccan Heral. He said this could be a symptom of a serious disease. “The doctors of Max hospital, treating him at present, have advised some tests,” said the plea.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener has sought seven days for the tests.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the liquor policy case based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor excise policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the case and the material evidence showed that he was guilty of money laundering.

