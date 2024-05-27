Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of having sexually assaulted several women, released a video on Monday saying that he would appear before the police’s Special Investigation Team on May 31, ANI reported.

“On Friday, May 31, at 10 am I will appear before SIT and provide all information related to the investigation,” Revanna said in the video. “I will support the investigation. I have faith in the judiciary.”

Prajwal Revanna is believed to be in Germany, where he flew on the night of April 27 using his diplomatic passport.

On April 28, Revanna and his father, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the constituency on April 26.

So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

The Hassan MP was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30 after the allegations came to light. The Janata Dal (Secular) is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

#WATCH | In a self-made video, JDS MP Prajwal Revanna says, "I will appear before SIT on 31 May."



He said, "...When elections were held on 26th April, there was no case against me and no SIT was formed, my foreign trip was pre-planned. I came to know about the allegations while… pic.twitter.com/7Rt5b0Opi4 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

Revanna on Monday claimed that he came to know about the allegations against him only after he went abroad. He also added that his trip abroad had been planned before the allegations came to light.

Prajwal Revanna accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of planning a political conspiracy against him.

The MP also apologised to Janata Dal (Secular) workers and his family for failing to keep them informed about his travel abroad, India Today reported.

“I want to apologise to my family members, my Kumaranna [his uncle and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy], and the party workers for not providing proper information about my whereabouts abroad,'“ he said.

On May 20, Kumaraswamy urged Revanna to return to India and cooperate with the investigation into sexual abuse allegations against him.

Kumaraswamy has sought to distance himself and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda from the sexual abuse allegations. On May 4, a Bengaluru court temporarily restrained 89 media outlets from publishing false news linking the two Janata Dal (Secular) leaders with the case.