At least 25 persons were killed on Tuesday across four northeastern states due to rain-related incidents and landslides.

Twenty persons died in Mizoram, three in Assam and one each in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The region received heavy rainfall due to the passage of severe cyclonic storm Remal, which made landfall on Sunday night between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Khepupara. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

Mizoram

In Mizoram on Tuesday, 11 persons died in a landslide caused by the collapse of a stone quarry between Melthum and Hlimen in Aizwal district. Two more died in another landslide, while one body was recovered from a third location, The Indian Express reported.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

The chief minister told Scroll that 10 more persons are feared to be trapped under debris or swept away by flood water.

Over 100 families have been forced to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has announced office holidays for Tuesday and Wednesday on account of the floods and heavy rains.

Assam

Three persons, including a student and a worker with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, died in Assam in rain-related incidents.

In Morigaon district, a student named Kaushik Amphi died after a tree fell on him during the storm. In the Gerukamukh area of Dhemaji district, a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation worker named Putul Gogoi died due to a landslide at a project site.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that officials have been instructed “to respond to exigencies at the earliest” in view of heavy rainfall acrosss the state.

Sarma also urged citizens to refrain from venturing outdoors except in emergencies. “We are constantly monitoring the situation,” he said in a social media post.

The chief minister also said that educational institutions in Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj will be closed on May 29 in view of the “red” category weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

A red alert requires authorities to “take action” in view of an extreme weather event.

Meghalaya

One person died and four were injured in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts because of heavy rain and landslides.

The state disaster management authority said that one person died in a wall collapse in the Wapung area in East Jaintia Hills.

Four persons were injured in a landslide in the Mawlai area of East Khasi Hills. The injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Shillong.

Nagaland

A 73-year-old person named Vezo died when a retaining wall collapsed on him in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Rekizu ward of the Phek district, the state disaster management authority said.

Manipur

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in many parts of the state on Tuesday, PTI reported. However, no deaths or injuries were reported.

Traffic was disrupted in the Andro Parking, Checkon, Mahabali and Wangkhei areas of the Imphal East district. Arterial roads were flooded in the Kakwa area of the Imphal West district.

Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh for three days, after which Chief Minister Pema Khandu urged people to take precautions and avoid visiting areas vulnerable to flooding.

The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall in the Papumpare, West Kameng, East Kameng, and Pakke-Kessang districts.