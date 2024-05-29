Large parts of northern India were in the grip of extreme heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with Delhi reporting the country’s highest-ever temperature on record at 52.3 degree Celsius , NDTV reported.

A weather station at Mungeshpur in the national capital recorded an ambient temperature of 52.3 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm. This was around nine degrees higher than normal.

The temperature in Delhi was nine degrees above normal a day earlier too, reported The Hindu.

However, a late afternoon downpour on Wednesday brought some respite to citizens in the capital.

India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra attributed the heatwave to the absence of western disturbances in northern India in the latter half of May. Western disturbances are weather systems that move eastward after forming over the Mediterranean Sea, bringing cooling winds to North India in summer months.

The heatwave led to an all-time high power demand in Delhi of 8,302 megawatts as citizens switched on power-intensive air conditioners, NDTV reported, quoting unidentified electricity department officials.

The Delhi Jal Board also announced that a fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed on anyone found to be wasting water, reported India Today. The orders were issued in view of a water crisis in the capital amid soaring temperatures.

Other parts of the country

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that severe heatwave conditions were likely in most parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. A severe heatwave is declared when the daytime maximum temperature of a place exceeds the normal temperature by 6.5 degrees Celsius or more.

Many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha were also caught in the grip of the heatwave, the weather agency added.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, few parts of West Madhya Pradesh isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and heatwave conditions very likely pic.twitter.com/9N6Hr3z8dZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2024

The heatwave could subside after May 30, the weather agency said, according to The Hindu.

The temperature remained five degrees above normal in most parts of northern India on Wednesday, reported The Times of India.

Rajasthan’s Churu and Haryana’s Sirsa districts recorded temperatures above 50 degree Celsius, the Hindustan Times reported. Rajasthan’s health department on Tuesday said that three persons had died of a heat stroke in Jaipur.

In Bihar, several students at a school in the Sheikhpura area fainted as the temperature there touched 47 degree Celsius on Wednesday, India Today reported.

