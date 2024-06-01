Lok Sabha elections: BJP-led NDA likely to get comfortable majority, exit polls suggest
The National Democratic Alliance stands to win over 300 seats while the Opposition INDIA bloc may win 118 to 150 seats, according to most pollsters.
Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a comfortable win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, claiming at least 300 seats for the coalition.
While the Opposition INDIA bloc could win between 118 to 150 parliamentary seats, other parties could secure anywhere between 30 to 55 seats, according to most pollsters. A party or a coalition needs 272 seats to form the government.
Data from the exit polls was published after voting for the seventh and final phase of the general elections ended on Saturday. The preceding six phases of the election were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 303 seats of its own. The National Democratic Alliance had won 353 seats. The Congress had won 52 seats and the United Progressive Alliance it led had won 91 seats.
Exit polls
|Source
|NDA
|INDIA
|Others
|ABP News – C-Voter
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|News24 – Today's Chanakya
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Republic TV – PMARQ
|359
|154
|30
|Times Now – Bulls Eye
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|NDTV India – Jan Ki Baat
|377
|151
|15
|TV9 Bharatvarsh – Polstreat
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Lok Poll
|325-335
|155-165
|48-55
|Republic TV – Matrize
|355-368
|118-133
|43-48
|India News - D Dynamics
|371
|125
|47
The Congress had on Friday said that it would not participate in television debates about the exit polls, saying that it did not want to “indulge in speculation”. However, Congress spokesperson Pawan later announced a reversal of the party’s stance on Saturday.
“INDIA parties met and decided to expose the BJP and its ecosystem on the prefixed exit polls,” Khera said in a post on X. “After considering factors for and against participating in the exit polls, it has been decided by consensus that all the INDIA parties will participate in the exit poll debates on television this evening.”
Commenting on the Congress changing its stance, BJP social media cell chief Amit Malviya remarked: “24 hours after making a complete fool of themselves, Congress withdraws its decision to boycott Exit Polls. A party that can’t take such a simple decision wants to govern India?”
Ahead of the release of the exit polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge predicted that the Opposition INDIA alliance will win at least 295 seats.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.
