The West Bengal government imposed prohibitory orders in 17 areas under two gram panchayats in Sandeshkhali after violence erupted between locals and police personnel on Sunday, reported The Indian Express.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that prohibits the assembly of four or more persons in Bayarmari, Rajbari, Hatgacho, Sarberia and Kanmari till June 4, when the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be completed, Superintendent of Police Hossain Mehendi Rahman told The Indian Express.

The violence was first reported on Saturday during polling in Sandeshkhali, which falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Villagers in the Agarhati village of Sandeshkhali clashed with the Rapid Action Force personnel, fell tree trunks and blocked roads when police personnel reached there in search of a few persons accused of attacking them on Saturday night, an unidentified senior police officer told PTI.

A group of political party workers also assaulted a police sub-inspector, who has been hospitalised. A BJP worker was also injured after the police baton-charged him.

The Election Commission has sought an action-taken report on the incidents in Sandeshkhali.

On June 1, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, had accused the Trinamool Congress of hooliganism during polls, reported the Hindustan Times. She also claimed that she was able to cast her vote after 11 years.

“We have not been able to vote since 2011, but today I am confident that we will be able to cast our votes in the elections, with the blessings of God and Modi ji,” Patra said. “This is why we are heading to the booth to vote.”

Earlier this year, villagers in Sandeshkhali had protested against suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates for alleged land grabbing and sexual harassment of women.

On January 5, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate were allegedly attacked by a mob with stones, bricks and batons at Sandeshkhali. The attack occurred when the officials were raiding Sheikh’s house in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.