The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Upper Yamuna River Board to hold a meeting of all member states on Wednesday to resolve the water crisis in Delhi and to submit a status report by Thursday, reported Live Law.

The board comprises the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The objective of the board is to ensure the flow of the Yamuna river upto Okhla Barrage in Delhi.

A vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan passed the direction on a petition by the Delhi government seeking directions to its counterpart in Haryana for the immediate release of Yamuna water from Himachal Pradesh to the national capital.

The Delhi government’s plea contended that Himachal Pradesh had agreed to share surplus water supply to the national capital. However, Himachal Pradesh does not share a border with Delhi and requires cooperation from Haryana, which can provide Yamuna water to the capital through the Wazirabad Barrage.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, said that a request made to the Haryana government had not granted so far.

Singhvi added that the Delhi government’s plea is not adversarial and is intended only to mitigate the capital’s water crisis through a “one-time use of additional water that Himachal Pradesh has agreed to share with Delhi”. He added that relief was sought only till the arrival of the monsoon.

The Aam Aadmi Party government contended that additional water supply to Delhi is necessary in view of its large workforce and migrant population.

The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, to facilitate the meeting on Wednesday.

Delhi is facing a water crisis amid record-high temperatures and heatwave, with the maximum temperature having risen to 50 degree Celsius at some places. The extreme heat has led increased demand for potable water, with many neighbourhoods reporting frequent water cuts.