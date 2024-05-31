The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to provide additional raw water to the national capital for one month amid a severe water shortage, Times of India reported.

The national capital’s water reserves have been dwindling amid a heatwave.

“Delhi’s need for water has increased in the scorching heat,” the Aam Aadmi Party government’s petition said. “It is everyone’s responsibility to fulfil the needs of the country’s capital.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhi’s neighbouring states to cooperate for the sake of citizens. He said that the capital’s demand for water had increased due to the unrelenting heat, while the supply of water from neighbouring states had reduced.

“I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us together provide relief to the people of Delhi,” the Aam Aadmi Party chief said on social media.

“If BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] talks to its governments of Haryana and UP and gets some water to Delhi for a month, the people of Delhi will appreciate this step of the BJP very much,” Kejriwal said. “Such extreme heat is beyond anyone’s control. But if we all work together, we can provide relief to people.”

इस बार पूरे देश में अभूतपूर्व गर्मी पड़ रही है जिसकी वजह से देश भर में पानी और बिजली का संकट हो गया है। पिछले वर्ष, दिल्ली में बिजली की पीक डिमांड 7438 MW थी। इसके मुक़ाबले इस साल पीक डिमांड 8302 MW तक पहुँच गयी है। पर इसके बावजूद दिल्ली में बिजली की स्थिति नियंत्रण में है, अन्य… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 31, 2024

Kejriwal clarified that the power supply in the national capital has not been affected due to the heat.

“Last year, the peak demand for electricity in Delhi was 7438 MW [megawatts],” the chief minister said. “In comparison, this year the peak demand has reached 8302 MW. But despite this, the electricity situation in Delhi is under control, there are no power cuts like other states.”