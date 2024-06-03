Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday killed two militants in a gunfight in the Pulwama district, the police said.

While the police did not officially name those who were killed, unidentified sources told The Indian Express that they were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Dar and Rayees Ahmad, both residents of Pulwama’s Kakapora village. Both of them were reportedly associated with terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Dar had allegedly joined militancy in September 2015 and had escaped security cordons several times earlier. Ahmed was said to have been a militant since 2021.

Earlier on Monday, a team comprising personnel from the police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Nehama village in Pulwama after getting inputs that militants were present there. When security personnel approached the area, the militants allegedly opened fire, leading to a gunfight, The Indian Express quoted unidentified sources as saying.