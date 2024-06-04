Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut is leading in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency, data from the Election Commission showed. This is Ranaut’s first time contesting a Lok Sabha election.

As per the early trends at 9.20 am, Ranaut was leading with a margin of 11,450 votes, securing 66,479 out of the 77,929 votes counted. Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh is trailing behind with 55,029 of the votes counted.

Mandi is one of four Lok Sabha seats in the state. The constituency comprises 17 Assembly segments. It was traditionally a Congress stronghold until the BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma won the seat in the 2019 general election with 68.75% of the votes.

Polling for the seat this year took place in the seventh and final phase of the election on June 1.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is underway. As per the early trends at 9.20 am, the ruling BJP was leading in 168 seats, data from the Election Commission showed. The Congress was leading in 65 seats.

Polling across 542 parliamentary constituencies was held across seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats and a party or coalition needs 272 seats to form the government.