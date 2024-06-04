Supriya Sule, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, is currently leading in Maharashtra’s Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, data from the Election Commission showed.

Sule is ahead of Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, by a margin of 11,499 votes, according to Election Commission data as of 11.45 am. She had gained 58,170 of the votes counted.

Sule, the daughter of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, is Ajit Pawar’s cousin.

Sunetra Pawar has been fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party.

In July, Ajit Pawar, along with several party MLAs, joined Maharashtra’s Mahayuti coalition government, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the faction of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He then became the deputy chief minister.

The move led to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party, with one faction supporting Sharad Pawar and the other backing Ajit Pawar.

Sule’s party contested the elections as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, which also includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress in Maharashtra.

Baramati is a historical stronghold of Sharad Pawar’s family and remains of strategic importance to his party with Assembly polls in Maharashtra due later this year. Baramati has been a bellwether for his former party’s overall performance in Maharashtra.

Sule has represented Baramati since 2009. She is among the party’s national working presidents.

Though the final results are still pending, the lead is noteworthy in the early stages of vote counting.

