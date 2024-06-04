Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3.6 lakh votes, according to Election Commission data.

Gandhi defeated the Communist Party of India’s Annie Raja.

As of 6 pm, Gandhi also had a comfortable lead of 3.8 lakh votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dinesh Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli.

In the 2019 general elections, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who had represented Rae Bareli since 2004, defeated Singh by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. This time, the 77-year-old decided not to fight the Lok Sabha elections due to her age and health concerns, paving the way for her son to contest from the seat.

Rae Bareli is seen as a Congress bastion in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has lately struggled to make an impact in the state’s electoral politics.

As of 6 pm, the Congress had won six seats in Kerala, namely Wayanad, Idukki, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram.

In Thrissur, the BJP’s Suresh Gopi defeated the Congress’ VS Sunilkumar, securing its only seat in Kerala. The Hindutva party was not leading in any other seat in the southern state.

The Indian Union Muslim League was leading from two seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was leading from one seat. Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had secured five seats as of 6 pm including Varanasi, where Modi won by a margin of 1.52 lakh votes. It was leading in another 28 seats.

The Samajwadi Party, an INDIA bloc member, had won one seat and was leading in 36 others.

The Congress had won one seat and was leading in five others, including Rae Bareli.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.