The Bharatiya Janata Party’s final seat tally for the Lok Sabha elections has rested at 240, a significant fall from 2019 when it had clinched 303 seats, according to the data released by the Election Commission.

The overall tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance reached 292 seats. In the 2019 general elections, the alliance had won in 353 constituencies.

Any party or alliance requires 272 seats in the 543-member Lower House to form a government at the Centre.

The Congress won 99 seats, significantly improving on its 2019 tally when it had managed to get only 52 seats. The Opposition INDIA bloc collectively bagged 232 seats.

Among the bloc’s constituents, the Samajwadi Party emerged as the single-largest party in Uttar Pradesh, winning 37 of the 80 seats in the state. In 2019, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had won only five seats.

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress also improved its tally from 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 to 29 seats in 2024. The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam emerged victorious in 22 seats in Tamil Nadu. The Rashtriya Janata Dal won four seats in Bihar.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) won nine seats and the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar eight.

Both parties emerged out of a split in the undivided Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party and have performed better than their counterparts, which are part of the National Democratic Alliance.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won three seats each. Leaders of both parties – Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren – are currently in jail in separate Enforcement Directorate cases.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference won two in the Kashmir Valley.

Among the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction won seven seats, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party group won just one.

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party emerged as the single-largest party in Andhra Pradesh, winning 16 out of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) won 12 seats and Chirag Paswan-led faction of the Lok Janshakti Party won five seats. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) emerged victorious in two seats in Karnataka. The party was mired in controversy amid the general elections due to sexual abuse allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. He was suspended by the Janata Dal (Secular) after the allegations surfaced.

The National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA bloc will hold meetings on Wednesday to decide their course of action.

On Tuesday, the Congress said that the INDIA bloc will decide in the meeting whether to remain in the Opposition or attempt to form the government at the Centre.

