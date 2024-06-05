A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition seeking interim bail for seven days, Live Law reported.

Kejriwal, a diabetic, had told the court that he was unwell and needed to undergo medical tests.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the petition and extended the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s judicial custody till June 19. She, however, directed authorities at the Tihar Jail – where Kejriwal is lodged – to conduct medical tests on the chief minister and provide him treatment.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor’s petition for regular bail will be taken up on June 7.

Kejriwal surrendered at the city’s Tihar Jail on June 2 after his 21-day interim bail period ended. The Supreme Court had passed the bail order on May 10 in the liquor policy case to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He was released later the same day.

On May 28, Kejriwal filed two separate petitions in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court. While one pleaded for regular bail in the money-laundering case, the second petition sought interim bail for seven days on medical grounds.

During a hearing on June 1, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the applications, saying that the chief minister campaigned all through the interim bail period, but suddenly fell ill when he had to surrender, The Hindu reported.

Kejriwal’s counsel, however, claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party chief campaigned despite being ill.

“Stress due to the campaign increased his sugar level,” the counsel told the court, according to The Hindu. “Today, when I [Kejriwal] go back to jail without tests being done, I am subjecting myself to risks.”

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of money laundering in the Delhi liquor policy case based on a first information report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kejriwal was the “kingpin” and the “key conspirator” in the case and the material evidence showed that he was guilty of money laundering.