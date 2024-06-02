Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at the city’s Tihar Jail after his 21-day interim bail period ended.

A Delhi court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5, ANI reported. The chief minister was produced before the court from jail through video-conferencing.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10, after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the liquor policy case, to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

The court had directed Kejriwal to surrender to the jail authorities on June 2, a day after the seventh and final phase of polling for the general elections. He had been arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate.

Before Kejriwal surrendered on Sunday, he prayed at a Hanuman temple, addressed party members and visited Rajghat, a memorial to MK Gandhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief thanked the Supreme Court for having granted him interim bail. “I did not waste even a minute of these 21 days,” he said. “I campaigned not just for AAP but also for various other parties in order to save the country.”

Kejriwal described exit poll results, released a day earlier, as fabricated. “Take it from me in writing, all the exit polls are fake,” he said. “One pollster gave 33 seats to the BJP, even though there are only 25 seats in the state.”

कल जो Exit Poll आये, वो फर्ज़ी हैं।



राजस्थान में 25 Seats हैं, एक चैनल ने कहा: मोदी जी, आप भी क्या याद रखोगे, राजस्थान में BJP को 33 Seats जिता दी।



मैं INDIA Alliance की सभी पार्टियों के Polling Counting Agents से कहना चाहता हूँ कि जब तक आख़िरी Counting ना हो, आप वहाँ डटे रहना… pic.twitter.com/Jo9Qhc3dQp — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 2, 2024

Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a comfortable win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha election, tipping it to win over 350 seats.

Pollsters predicted that the BJP will win most of the seven seats in Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power in the state government. Some exit polls said that the BJP may win all seven seats.

In Punjab – the only other state where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power – most pollsters predicted that the Congress would get more seats than the Kejriwal-led party. The AAP and Congress fought elections in Punjab separately, although they were in an alliance in Delhi.