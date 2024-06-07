Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government for the third time.

Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister and asked him to advise her on appointments to the Union Council of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, Modi was elected as the Leader of the Lower House of Parliament by Lok Sabha MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, paving the way for him to take oath as the prime minister. He will be sworn in on Sunday.

Modi thanked the people of the country for placing their faith in the National Democratic Alliance for the third time. “NDA will form a strong, stable and growth-oriented government,” he said.