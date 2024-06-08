A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail petition moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the case pertaining to the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Live Law reported.

This is the second time that the court has dismissed Kumar’s application for bail. He was arrested on May 18 , following which he was remanded to judicial custody on May 24.

Kumar has been charged with assault or the use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and using words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The alleged assault took place on May 13.

On Friday, Special Judge Ekta Gauba Mann said that the investigation in the case was at its initial stage.

The special judge said that there was fear in Maliwal’s mind about her safety because she was getting threats. There was also apprehension that Kumar would influence witnesses if given the liberty, she added.

The court, while rejecting the petition, said that it took into account Maliwal’s allegations that she had been “assaulted and brutally beaten up and her modesty has been outraged by applicant/accused Bibhav Kumar in the drawing room of the residence of the Hon’ble CM [Arvind Kejriwal]”.

The court said it also considered the fact that Kumar allegedly “misbehaved not only with the Member of Parliament of the same party but also with a lady”.

Kumar “misbehaved” with Maliwal at the official residence of the chief minister where the public also go to meet him regarding their grievances, the court further noted. “This creates fear and panic in the mind of general public to meet their leader,” it noted.

Case against Kejriwal’s aide

On May 13, Maliwal, who is also the former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, accused Kumar of assaulting her and went to the police station. The police did not receive a formal complaint from her at the time.

Maliwal, however, gave a statement to the police on May 16, after which the case was filed.

The Aam Aadmi Party had said on May 14 that it would take strict action against Kumar for allegedly “misbehaving” with Maliwal. However, after the case was filed, the party accused the BJP of using Maliwal in the assault case against Kumar to defame Kejriwal.