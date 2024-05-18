The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Bibhav Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide and former personal assistant, for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, reported The Indian Express.

On Monday, Maliwal, former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, accused Kumar of assaulting her and went to the police station. However, the police did not receive a formal complaint from her.

A day later, the Aam Aadmi Party said it would take strict action against Kumar for allegedly “misbehaving” with Maliwal. Party leader Sanjay Singh had said that Kejriwal had acknowledged the incident.

The police registered a first information report against Kumar on Thursday. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

After Kumar was detained on Saturday, his counsel Karan Sharma said they were yet to receive any information from the police. “We have sent them an email that we will cooperate in the investigation,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

Later in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP acknowledged the alleged assault on social media and said what happened to her was “very bad”.

“I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me,” she said. “I hope that appropriate action will be taken.”

Maliwal added: “Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too.”