Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh’s chief minister on June 12.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Gannavaram near Vijayawada, the chief minister’s office said.

At least two Jana Sena Party MLAs and one Bharatiya Janata Party MLA are expected to be inducted into Naidu’s Council of Ministers, The Indian Express reported.

On June 4, the Telugu Desam Party along with its allies the BJP and the Jana Sena Party won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 88. The Telugu Desam Party won 135 seats, according to the final tally published by the Election Commission. The Jana Sena Party won 21 seats and the BJP clinched eight.

The state’s ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy won 11 seats.

The Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The elections in Andhra Pradesh were held in a single phase on May 13.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 81.86%, about 2% higher than the 2019 election.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the YSR Congress Party had clinched 151 of the 175 Assembly seats. The Telugu Desam Party had won 23 seats. Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party had won one seat.

This time, there was a tight contest between the YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party, which returned to the Nationalist Democratic Alliance in March. Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party also allied with the Telugu Desam Party.

Naidu was the chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh between 1995 and 2004. He was also the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh between 2014 and 2019, when he lost to the YSR Congress Party.

Before joining the Telugu Desam Party, he was part of the Congress in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

