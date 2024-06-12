Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term on Wednesday.

On June 4, the Telugu Desam Party along with its National Democratic Alliance partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena Party, won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections .

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh, who is Naidu’s son, were also sworn in as ministers in the state Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Jana Sena has been given two other ministerial berths. Satya Kumar Yadav is the only Bharatiya Janata Party member in the Cabinet.

A total of 24 Cabinet ministers took oath on Wednesday, including three women, eight leaders from Other Backward Classes, two from Scheduled Caste communities, one from a Scheduled Tribe and one Muslim.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, highways minister Nitin Gadkari and health minister JP Nadda were present at the ceremony that was held at Kesarapalle Medha IT park near Vijayawada.

A day earlier, Naidu had announced that Amaravati would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party president first became chief minister in 1995 and served until 2004. Naidu then returned as the chief minister of the newly-bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014 and served until 2019.

Hyderabad will cease to be the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 2, according to the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 88. In the recently-concluded Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Party won 135 seats. The Jana Sena Party won 21 seats and the BJP clinched eight.

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party won 11 seats.

The Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls . The Telugu Desam Party won 16 of the 25 seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The BJP managed to win three seats and the Jana Sena Party secured two seats.

Reddy’s party won four seats in the general elections.