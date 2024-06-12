The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and end on July 3, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday.

During the session, the newly elected MPs will take the oath of their membership of the Lok Sabha. The session will also see the election of the House Speaker.

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Rijiju also announced that the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will be held on June 27 and conclude on July 3.

People of India have decided and its our 'sacred duty' to serve the nation. Parliament is the perfect platform to discuss, debate and deliver to fulfill the aspirations of 140 Cr Indians

हम माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के सबका साथ, सबका विकास मंत्र में विश्वास करते हैं।

“The mandate of the people has to be followed,” said Rijiju. “The ones who have got a mandate to govern will have to do so and those who are sitting in the Opposition should also play the role of a constructive Opposition.”

The minister added: “Be it a small party or a large one, each has a role. Each MP is important. Each party will get its due under the guidance of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.”

He added: “I hope that in the coming session, everyone will have a constructive approach to ensure smooth and vibrant functioning of Parliament,” said Rijiju.

The National Democratic Alliance is in the majority in the Lower House after winning 292 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of the majority mark on its own in the Lok Sabha election and formed the government with the support of its allies.

The Opposition INDIA bloc collectively has 232 seats in the Lower House.

