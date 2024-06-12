At least 49 persons died in a fire in a building in Kuwait on Wednesday, the Kuwait Times reported citing an interior ministry statement. Several of those killed were Indians, PTI reported.

It was not immediately clear how many Indians had been killed in the fire. Several others were injured.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire accident, ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Singh will also coordinate with Kuwaiti authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in the accident, Jaiswal added.

The fire started in a kitchen in a six-storey building in Mangaf area in the southern Ahmadi Governorate of Kuwait City, the news agency reported quoting unidentified officials.

The building that caught fire housed 160 workers of a company. The residents included several Indians.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that there were “reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised”.

“Our Ambassador has gone to the camp,” he said in a social media post. “We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.”

The Indian embassy in Kuwait released an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) that can be reached by phone and messaging platform WhatsApp.

Adarsh Swaika, India’s ambassador to Kuwait, visited the hospitals where the injured Indian workers were receiving medical treatment.

Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy. Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities. pic.twitter.com/p0LeaErguF — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 12, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones,” Modi said in a social media post. “I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected.”

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said he was “anguished by terrible tragedy in Kuwait, where several Indian labourers have lost their lives and many are said to be injured”.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” the Congress chief said on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We sincerely urge the External Affairs Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families.”