The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Delhi government’s plea seeking additional water supply from the Yamuna river and directed the Upper Yamuna River Board to resolve the dispute, reported Live Law.

The Upper Yamuna River Board comprises the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Its objective is to ensure the flow of the Yamuna river up to the Okhla Barrage in Delhi.

Delhi is facing a water crisis amid record high temperatures and a heatwave. The maximum temperature has risen to 50 degree Celsius at some places earlier this month. The extreme heat has led to an increase in the demand for potable water, with several neighbourhoods reporting frequent water cuts.

The Delhi government had sought directions to Haryana for immediate release of additional water to the capital.

“We are of the view that the issue concerning sharing of water between states already signatory to an agreement is complex and sensitive and this court does not have the expertise to decide the formula,” a vacation bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale said while dismissing the plea.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi had contended that its counterpart in Himachal Pradesh had agreed to release surplus water to the national capital.

As Himachal Pradesh does not share a border with Delhi, however, the process requires cooperation from Haryana, which can provide water to the capital through the Wazirabad Barrage.

However, on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh retracted its statement on the availability of 137 cusecs of surplus water, reported Live Law. The northern state said that it had no surplus water left as it had already been released.

“The officer who has supplied that chart is saying that we have excess water of 137 cusecs and the additional AG [Advocate General] was not properly apprised of the situation,” the court said. “Now, you are issuing a letter that 137 is already in the pipeline. If you have excess water and you are not supplying that excess water, you are in contempt.”

At Thursday’s hearing, the bench said that it would leave the matter for the Upper Yamuna River Board to resolve.

“The Upper Yamuna River Board has already requested the petitioner [Delhi government] to submit an application towards additional 152 cusecs of water on humanitarian grounds,” the bench said. “Such an application, if not already made, should be filed by tomorrow.”