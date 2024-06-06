The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi and asked Haryana to facilitate the process, Bar and Bench reported. The water is to be released on Friday.

The Delhi government had moved the court contending that Himachal Pradesh had agreed to share surplus water supply to the national capital. However, as Himachal Pradesh does not share a border with Delhi, the process requires cooperation from Haryana, which can provide water to the capital through the Wazirabad Barrage.

Delhi is facing a water crisis amid record high temperatures and a heatwave. The maximum temperature has risen to 50 degree Celsius at some places . The extreme heat has led to an increased demand for potable water, with several neighbourhoods reporting frequent cuts to the water supply.

The state government had contended in its plea that additional water supply is necessary for its large workforce and migrant population.

“Since Himachal has no objection, we direct that it shall transfer 137 cusecs from upstream so water reaches Hathnikund Barrage and reaches Delhi through Wazirabad,” the court directed on Thursday, reported Bar and Bench.

The bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan said that whenever Himachal Pradesh releases the surplus water with prior intimation, Haryana should facilitate the flow of water so that it reaches Delhi without obstruction.

The court also asked the Upper Yamuna River Board to measure the water for its onward flow.

The board comprises the state governments of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The objective of the board is to ensure the flow of the Yamuna river up to the Okhla Barrage in Delhi.

The court has asked for a status report to be submitted on Monday.