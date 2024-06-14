At least six persons were killed and five others went missing in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at Mangan district in northern Sikkim, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Nearly 2,000 tourists were also stranded in the district, the Hindustan Times reported.

Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said that “three persons each died in Pakshep and Ambhithang villages”. He said that a meeting was convened with various departments to look into the situation.

“More than two thousand tourists are stranded at places like Lachen and Lachung,” the district magistrate added, according to the Hindustan Times. “But they are all safe.”

Chettri said that a relief camp has been set up at the Pakshep area in the district for displaced persons.

The road leading to Mangan has been washed away at multiple points, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting an unidentified district official. “This has cut off the supply line as vehicles can’t reach several areas,” the official said. “Measures were being taken to open up new routes to connect the cut off regions.”

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that efforts were underway to provide all possible support to the victims and their families.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall in certain parts, was likely to continue in West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeastern region of the country over the next four to five days.