Jana Sena Party chief Konidala Pawan Kalyan was on Friday appointed as the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party along with its National Democratic Alliance partners, the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on June 4.

Kalyan, who is also an actor, won from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the state polls.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 88. While the Telugu Desam Party won 135 seats, Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party won all 21 seats it contested and the BJP emerged victorious in eight. In 2019, Jana Sena Party had one just one seat.

“Congratulations to Pawan Kalyan Garu on becoming the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said in a social media post on Friday.

Kalyan was also given the ministerial portfolios of panchayati raj and rural development, environment and forests, and science and technology.

Meanwhile, the state’s home ministry portfolio was given to Telugu Desam Party’s V Anita.

Naidu’s son, Lokesh Nara, was made the minister for information technology and human resources development.

Naidu was sworn in as the state’s chief minister for a fourth term on Wednesday.

Kalyan was among 24 state Cabinet ministers who took oath on Wednesday.

Satya Kumar Yadav, the only BJP member in the Cabinet, will be the minister of health along with family welfare and medical education.

The state Cabinet ministers include three women, eight leaders from the Other Backward Classes, two from Scheduled Caste communities, one from a Scheduled Tribe and one Muslim.