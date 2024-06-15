The remains of Sheena Bora recovered by the police in 2012 are “untraceable”, the prosecution in the ongoing murder trial told a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday, PTI reported.

Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car on April 24, 2012, by her mother, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea. Bora’s body had been burnt and dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Mukerjea was arrested in 2015.

In 2022, the Supreme Court granted Mukerjea bail noting that she had been incarcerated for six-and-a-half years and that the case’s trial was unlikely to be completed soon.

Her husband Peter Mukerjee, former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were said to be accomplices in the crime. Peter Mukerjea was released on bail in March 2020.

Thursday’s development came to light when the Central Bureau of Investigation court was recording the testimony of forensics expert Zeba Khan, who had first examined the remains recovered by the police in 2012 from the site where Bora was buried, The Hindu reported.

Special Public Prosecutor CJ Nandode told the court that Bora’s bones and other remains were “untraceable”. However, the prosecution intended to examine the witnesses in the case without showing them this piece of evidence, Nandode said.

The court listed the case on June 27 for further recording of evidence.