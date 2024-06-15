Eight Maoists and one security official died in a gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, the police said, reported the Hindustan Times.

“The gunfight started on Saturday morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of security personnel from four districts – Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon – was out on an anti-Naxal operation,” Additional Director General Vivekanand Sinha told the newspaper.

He added that two other security officials were injured in the gunfight. The security officials recovered arms and ammunition from the spot.

The security officials launched the operation based on inputs about the presence of members of the Maad Division and the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army of the banned Communist Party of India Maoist in the forest of Kutul, Farsabeda and Kodameta, reported The Indian Express.

Security forces had launched the operation on June 12, Sunderaj P, inspector general of police, Bastar range, told the Hindustan Times.

“During the search operation on Saturday morning at around 7 am, firing started in all these villages,” he said. “One STF [Special Task Force] constable Nitesh Ekka died after he was hit by the bullet while two others –Kailash Netam and Lekhram Netam were injured.”

So far this year 131 Maoists have been killed while 22 civilians and 10 security personnel have lost their lives, The Indian Express reported citing security officials.

