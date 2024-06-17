At least eight persons were killed and 25 others were injured on Monday after two trains collided near the New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal, ANI reported.

The accident occurred when a goods train collided with the Kanchanjunga Express, which was bound for Sealdah from Agartala. Due to the collision, three rear compartments derailed at around 9 am in the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, PTI reported.

The chairman of the Railway Board, Jaya Varma Sinha, said that the cause of the accident prima face seemed to be human error.

“The first indications suggest that this is a case of signal disregard,” Sinha said, according to ANI.

She said that the loco pilot who allegedly disregarded the signal and the guard of the Kanchenjunga Express died in the accident.

Sinha also said that Kavach, an anti-train collision system, was being integrated on railway routes throughout the country on a “mission mode”, adding that it was being planned for West Bengal this year.

The Kavach sounds an alert when a loco pilot jumps a signal, a leading cause of train collisions. It automatically activates the train braking system if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions.

West Bengal train accident | "8 deaths, 25 injured in this accident. Prima facie suggests human error as the cause. The first indications suggest that this is a case of signal disregard. Kavach needs to proliferated, planned for West Bengal," says Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO… pic.twitter.com/uUnP92wErs — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a social media post that rescue operations were ongoing at a “war footing”. He said that officials of the railway ministry, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force were in close coordination.

“Injured are being shifted to the hospital,” he said. “Senior officials have reached the site.”

Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 17, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and said that the railway minister was on his way to the site of the accident.

“Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation,” he said in a post on social media. “Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected.”

The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that action was being taken at the site on a war footing.

“DM [district magistrate], SP [superintendent of police], doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance,” she said on social media.

The accident on Monday took place more than a year after 288 passengers were killed and around 900 injured when three trains collided with each other in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2. This was one of the worst train accidents in India.

The Indian Railways subsequently said that the Kavach was not available on the route in Balasore where the accident took place.