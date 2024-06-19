The daughter of a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP from Andhra Pradesh was on Tuesday arrested and released on bail a day after she allegedly ran her car over a 22-year-old man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai, The Hindu reported.

The man was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.

The woman who got bail, Madhuri, is the daughter of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao. On Monday evening, she was said to have been driving her BMW along with a friend in Chennai’s Besant Nagar area when she allegedly ran over Surya, a painter, leaving him critically injured.

Passers-by took Surya to the Government Royapettah Hospital in the city, where he died, according to The Hindu.

While Madhuri allegedly fled the spot immediately after running her car over the man, her friend reportedly got out of the vehicle and argued with people who had gathered around. She also fled the spot later.

The police filed a case of causing death by negligence against Madhuri under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code, which is a bailable offence, PTI reported. She got bail from the police station itself.

About 50 residents of the area, including friends of relatives of Surya, protested outside Chennai’s Shastri Nagar police station on Monday night, seeking action against the driver of the vehicle, The New Indian Express reported.