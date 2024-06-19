Five persons, including three minors, were killed after a house collapsed due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Assam’s Karimganj district on Tuesday night.

The district administration told Scroll that information about the landslide at the Gainachora-Bendargool village was received around 12.45 am. Following this, officials from the State Disaster Response Force and community volunteers arrived at the site to carry out rescue operations.

Those who died in the landslide were identified as 55-year-old Roymun Nessa, 18-year-old Sahida Khanam, 16-year-old Jahida Khanam, 11-year-old Hamida Khanam and three-year-old Mehdi Hassan.

Superintendent of Police Karimganj Partha Pratim Das said that the bodies were sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Further rescue operations are underway,” he said.

The India Meteorological Department said that parts of West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya will receive extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. It added that heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely to continue over the region during the next three days.