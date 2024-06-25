A total of 1.7 lakh residents of Assam are still reeling under the floods, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

Assam has been receiving incessant rainfall for over a week, leading to flooding in several parts of the state.

This is the second wave of flooding in the state in less than a month. In May, Cyclone Remal, which made landfall on the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on May 26, had also led to floods in Assam.

On Tuesday, the disaster management authority said that the flood situation had improved, with the water level in major rivers receding, reported PTI. The Kushiyara river in Karimganj is currently flowing above the danger mark.

The toll in this year’s flood rose to 40, with the death of one person in Cachar on Monday.

The districts still reeling under the deluge are Kamrup, Goalpara, Bajali, Karimganj, Cachar, Darrang, Nagaon, Barpeta and Hojai.

Among them, Karimgaj is the most impacted, where 96,440 persons are affected.

Altogether, 13,094 people are currently taking shelter in 149 relief camps in the affected districts, according to the disaster management authority.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh from June 25 to June 29, and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from June 26 to June 29.