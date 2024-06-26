A man from Kerala who was travelling by rail from Thrissur to New Delhi earlier this month, died on Monday from injuries he sustained when an upper berth seat on the train collapsed on him, reported PTI.

The incident took place on June 16. The man, Ali Khan CK, spent over a week in hospital before his death.

Khan CK had boarded a train from Ernakulam to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station on the night of June 15 along with his friend Muhammed, The Indian Express reported.

Khan’s brother Backer said that on the evening of June 16, when the train was passing through Telangana, the berth above Khan came apart and fell on him.

“Co-passengers informed the TTE [Travelling Ticket Examiner],” Backer said, according to The Indian Express reported. “[Khan CK] was given medical attention at a local hospital at the Warangal station. By then, the train had covered over 100 kilometres after the mishap. The next day, he was shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad where he underwent a major surgery last Saturday. He died on Monday.”

Backer confirmed that the railway police has filed a case related to his brother’s death. “We don’t know what exactly happened on the train,” he said. “We are going by the version given by Muhammed.”

The Indian Railways, however, claimed that the upper berth fell on Khan CK because it had not been properly fastened by a co-passenger. “It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it had fell down nor crashed/fallen,” the railways claimed in a post on social media.