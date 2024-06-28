At least six persons were injured after a part of the roof of terminal one at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed on Friday amid heavy rains, PTI reported.

The collapsed portion of the roof fell on vehicles outside the terminal building, the news agency reported quoting unidentified Delhi Fire Services officials.

Out of six injured persons, one was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, PTI reported.

Three fire tenders were sent to the site after the incident occurred at around 5 am.

All flight operations at terminal one were temporarily suspended and check-in counters had been closed as a precautionary measure, an unidentified spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited told ANI.

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying. “There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected.”

#WATCH | Latest visuals from Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, where a roof collapsed amid heavy rainfall, leaving 6 people injured pic.twitter.com/KzxvkVHRGG — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that he is monitoring the incident as rescue operation is underway.

“Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1,” the minister said in a social media post. “The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing.”

On Thursday, a part of the roof of the terminal building at the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh collapsed following heavy rains. This led the Opposition Congress to allege corruption in the construction of the structure, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, The New Indian Express reported.