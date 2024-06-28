Unknown miscreants on Thursday night vandalised the home of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Delhi.

A group of four to five men pasted pro-Israel posters at the entry gate and wall of the house around 9 pm, PTI quoted an unidentified police official as saying. The posters included slogans: “I stand with Israel” and “Owaisi should be suspended”, PTI reported.

This comes after Owaisi took oath as a newly-elected MP on Tuesday. The legislator had concluded his oath by saying “Jai Palestine” amid Israel’s war on Gaza that began on October 7.

A video shared by the Opposition leader on social media showed Delhi Police officials removing the posters.

“Some ‘unknown miscreants’ vandalised my house with black ink today,” Owaisi said in the social media post. “I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness.”

The legislator from Hyderabad said that the incident occurred on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s watch. The Delhi Police reports to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Owaisi also asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if the safety of MPs will be guaranteed.

“To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me,” the legislator said. “Stop this [Hindutva ideologue VD] Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones.”

Owaisi has represented the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 2004.