Delhi recorded 228.1 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, according to India Meteorological Department data from the capital’s base weather station at Safdarjung.

This is the highest single-day volume of rain recorded in the national capital in the month of June in 88 years.

On June 28, 1936, Delhi had received 235.5 mm of rain in 24 hours. The capital normally receives 80.6 mm of rain in June.

Delhi also recorded 148.5 mm of rain in just three hours between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on Friday, the Hindustan Times reported. The downpour caused waterlogging in several parts of the capital.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast “heavy to very heavy rain” in the capital on Saturday as well.

Between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of precipitation in a 24-hour period is classified as “heavy rain” by the weather agency. “Very heavy rain” is when an area receives over 115.5 mm of precipitation within 24 hours.

At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a part of the roof of a terminal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed during the heavy rain.

Delhi this month also saw the highest number of heatwave days recorded in June in the last 15 years, The Hindu reported citing data from the India Meteorological Department.

The national capital also recorded its highest-ever minimum temperature on June 19 at 35.2 degree Celsius. This was an 8 degrees Celsius more than the season’s normal temperature and the highest minimum recorded in the month in the last 55 years.

The central weather agency confirmed the onset of the southwest monsoon in Delhi on Friday, ANI reported. The season typically begins in June and starts to retreat by September.