Another bridge in Bihar collapsed on Friday. This is the fifth such incident in nine days.

The latest accident occurred in north Bihar’s Madhubani district near the state’s border with Nepal. The bridge over the Bhutahi river had been under construction for at least four years.

One of the structure’s supporting pillars had been washed away a few days ago, reported PTI on Saturday.

Four other bridges have also collapsed in Bihar since June 18, coinciding with the onset of the monsoon in the state.

A major section of a 182-metre newly-constructed bridge in Araria district collapsed on June 18. Another bridge, built 30 years ago, collapsed in Siwan district on June 22.

The third collapse, of an unfinished bridge, was reported on Thursday from Ghorasahan block in East Champaran district’s Motihari, reported PTI.

On Thursday, the fourth bridge collapsed in Kishanganj district.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar after the fifth incident.

“The double engine NDA government of six parties, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has sent auspicious and bright wishes of its governance to the people of Bihar with the collapse of five bridges in nine days,” he said in a post on X.

The former deputy chief minister pointed out that thousands of crores of public money had been lost and demanded that leaders in the state’s National Democratic Alliance government tender their resignations in light of the incidents. Yadav did not take any names.