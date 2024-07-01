With effect from Monday, the public sector oil marketing companies have cut the price of 19-kilogram commercial cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, by Rs 30 across the country, Hindustan Times reported.

A single 19-kg commercial cylinder of LPG is now priced at Rs 1,646 in Delhi, Rs 1,598 in Mumbai and Rs 1,756 in Kolkata.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation regulate the price of cooking gas in India. The price is revised on the first day of each month based on the average international price in the preceding month.

There will be no change in the prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, which are priced at Rs 803 in Delhi, Rs 829 in Kolkata, Rs 818.50 in Chennai and Rs 802.50 in Mumbai.

In May, the companies had cut the commercial cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs 19 across the country, which helped reduce inflation levels amid the Lok Sabha elections in the country.